Global Estonian Report: November 10-17

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between November 10-17.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Anett Kontaveit is set to become the first Estonian to participate in the WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit is set to become the first Estonian to participate in the WTA (Women's Tennis Association). Kontaveit is currently ranked eighth in the world, becoming the first Estonian to be ranked in the WTA top 10.

Kontaveit is set to face Czech player Barbora Kerjcikova in the opening match of the tournament at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10 (Estonian time).

Annett has also been involved with the Estonian diaspora, being a Campaign Ambassador for KESKUS, the new International Estonian Centre to be built in Toronto, Canada.

Virtual forum for global Estonians is being held on November 27

Mark it on your calendar! The second virtual forum for global Estonians is being held on November 27. The virtual forum can be watched from anywhere in the world. The program, which includes both discussions and culture, also promises to offer surprise performances. A more detailed plan for the event will follow shortly.

On April 13, the very first virtual forum for Estonians around the world was held, where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented its activities and plans concerning the diaspora.

Tallinn awarded UNESCO City of Music title

Tallinn will be awarded the UNESCO City of Music title from 2022, it was announced on Monday.

The UNESCO Network of Creative Cities, which includes the Cities of Music, was launched in 2004 with the aim of highlighting the role of culture and creativity in sustainable urban development.

Estonia will now have three UNESCO Creative Cities. Viljandi has been recognized for Crafts and Folk Art (Viljandi pärimusmuusika festival / Viljandi Folk Music Festival), Tartu for Literature and now Tallinn has been designated this international recognition for music.

Four Small Ways to Bring More of Estonia into Your Life

Estonian Life /Eesti Elu provides four small ways on how to include more Estonian things into your day-to-day activity. "It's small things like these that will go a long way to keeping in touch with heritage and culture," writes columnist Vincent Teetsov.

Estonian Life / Eesti Elu is an expatriate Estonian newspaper published in Toronto since 2002.

Participate in the survey of diaspora members and Estonian communities abroad

Estonians and those with Estonian roots abroad – make your voice heard!

Are you from Estonia but live abroad? Or were you born outside of Estonia, but have Estonian roots or citizenship? If yes, we invite you to participate in a survey of people connected to Estonia!

It will take you 15-25 minutes to complete the survey and the survey closes on the 30 of November 2021.

Upcoming Events

Games night: Famous people from Estonia (November 11, online)

Games nights are primarily designed for learners who speak Estonian at least at the B1 level. The games hone their skills in communication, self-expression and teamwork, expand their vocabulary and improve their grammar.

30 Years of Integration: Success Stories, Challenges and Unused Opportunities (November 11-12, Tallinn and online)

This international two-day conference brings together leading experts on integration issues, policy-makers and hands-on practitioners from Estonia and around Europe to share visionary ideas, research results and best practices for the effective integration in diverse societies.

The conference will be livestreamed on the integrationconference.ee website.

PÖFF - Black Nights Film Festival (November 12-18, Tallinn)

The Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) turns 25 this year, so if you happen to be in Tallinn definitely check it out.

There is a PÖFF Online Cinema website (https://poff.elisastage.ee/poff) but it is only viewable in Estonia. Although the website does has a test video player/geoblocking page to test if you can view the movies before purchasing online tickets.

Webinar: Support program for Estonian communities abroad (November 17, online)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Integration Foundation have opened a call for proposals for projects launched on the initiative of foreign Estonian communities to strengthen their ties with Estonia, contribute to the preservation of Estonian identity among Estonians around the world and increase awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia. Applications are open until 30 November.

A webinar/ e-consultation on the support program will take place on the November 17, 2021 from 17.00-19.00 (Estonian time) via Microsoft Teams.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and a network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

