Kontaveit starts WTA Finals with victory over Krejcikova

Sports
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit defeated Czech player Barbora Krejcikova 6:3, 6:4 in the opening match of the season-ender WTA Finals showcase tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The win over Krejcikova is Kontaveit's fifth victory over a top-10 player this season and her 16th overall. The Estonian has won 27 of her last 29 matches and is on an 11-match winning streak, during which she has won two tournaments to make it to the showcase tournament in Mexico.

"I am definitely very thrilled to get the win, it was a very tough match," Kontaveit said after the match. "I think I managed to win a lot of points on my first serves once they actually went in."

Kontaveit kicked off the first set by taking a 4:1 lead and never looked back, closing the set out 6:3 in 30 minutes. She broke Krejcikova's serve to start the second set and did not lose the lead at any point, keeping a two-game lead over the Czech throughout and eventually realizing a 6:4 set victory.

"I have been believing in myself a little bit more, and the game definitely has clicked from just getting more wins and playing a lot of tennis and really feeling comfortable, enjoying playing tennis," the Estonian said.

The Estonian finished the match without facing a break point, and she collected 85 percent of points when she got her first serve into play, as she took home the first win of the event.

Kontaveit's next match is against Spanish player Garbine Muguruza, currently ranked fifth in the world. The match will take place on Friday.

Kontaveit will play the initial part of the tournament in group Teotihuacan along with Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza. The second singles group - Chichen Itza - pits Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa against each other.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

