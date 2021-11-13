Estonian men's ice hockey team sees off Lithuania 4:3

Sports
Estonia celebrating ice hockey victory over LIthuania.
Estonia celebrating ice hockey victory over LIthuania. Source: ERR
Sports

Estonia has done the ice hockey double over its Baltic neighbors, adding a 4:3 victory over Lithuania in the Baltic Cup to Thursday's win over Latvia.

Captain Robert Rooba and Mark Viitanen scored in the first period for no answer, while Daniil Kulintsev scored Estonia's third. The Lithuanians rallied after that, finding the net once and leaving the score 3:1 to Estonia going into the third period.

Lithuania pulled back two more in the third period and just minutes from the end of regular time, taking it to extra time.

However, Estonia resurrected its earlier lead with a shot from Kristjan Kombe, later made man-of-the-match, off an accurate pass from Rooba.

Lithuania has now lost twice, Estonia has won twice – the team bagged its first ever victory over ice hockey-mad Latvia with a 5:2 win on Thursday. However, Estonia still has to play Poland, which they do so on Saturday. The game is being carried live by ETV2 and ERR's sports portal.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

