Kontaveit storms past world number four in Guadalajara

Sports
Sports

Anett Kontaveit beat world number four Karolina Pliškova (Czech Republic) in straight sets, 6:4, 6:0 at the season-ending Guadalajara WTA tennis tournament.

Kontaveit, who booked a place in the competition at the eleventh hour after a late-season winning streak boosted her to eight place in the world, has now won two of her three group games at the Estadion Akron de Tennis in Guadalajara in straight sets. She faces Garbine Muguruza in the third match.

Friday's victory was also her first over Pliškova, who had beaten her every time in their previous three encounters.

Kontaveit has now won 12 matches in a row and in the last eight tournaments of the season, picked up 28 wins and two losses.

She beat another Czech player, Barbora Krejcikova, 6:3, 6:4 in the opening match.

The Kontaveit/ Pliškova/Krejcikova/Muguruza group is mirrored by another group featuring the other top eight WTA players, Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus), Maria Sakkari (Greece), Iga Świątek (Poland) and Paula Badosa (Spain).

The Kontaveit- Pliškova match started very evenly with Kontaveit even having to rescue three break points in game three. With the score 5:4 in the first set, Kontaveit was 0:30 down with her opponent serving, but went on to string together four points in the row to take the set 6:4.

In set two, the Estonian's forearm was almost flawless as she raced to 6:0 with no answer from Pliškova.

The entire match lasted just under an hour, Kontaveit served up six aces to her opponent's four, and won 83 percent of her points from her first serve, compared with 63 percent for Pliškova.

Kontaveit faces Muguruza on Saturday, in the final of the three round robin games.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:56

Madis Kallas to return as Saaremaa mayor in three-party coalition

14:52

Ossinovski: More political balance needed in Tallinn municipal companies

14:39

Supreme Court overrules Center Party Narva election complaint

14:14

Joint US-Estonian military airborne exercise taking place over weekend

14:07

Interior minister condemns inhumane treatment of Belarus border migrants

13:28

Media expert: Lazy journalism leaves fertile soil for populism

12:55

Riigikogu speaker in Hungary: Migrant crisis threat to entire EU

12:41

Government reaches consensus on setting up Covid vaccine damages fund

12:02

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

11:39

Health Board: 525 hospitalized patients, 993 new cases, 6 deaths

11:17

Estonian men's ice hockey team sees off Lithuania 4:3

10:57

PPA: Migrant crisis reaching Estonia's borders unlikely

10:21

US has had no ambassador present in Estonia for over three years

09:48

Kontaveit storms past world number four in Guadalajara

08:54

Gallery: Exhibition of 2000s Estonian art opens at Kumu

08:18

Government Covid advisory board head: Organization's role needs redefining

12.11

Reform MEP: Kallas behavior entitled and self-centered Updated

12.11

Bird flu spreading among migrating wild birds

12.11

Dogs transported from Spain to Estonia in cramped conditions being returned Updated

12.11

Turkey-Minsk journey for three costs $9,000, migrant tells ERR

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

12.11

Reform MEP: Kallas behavior entitled and self-centered Updated

12.11

Health Board: 556 hospitalized patients, 1,039 new cases, 12 deaths Updated

10.11

Historian: Estonians picked their last names from books or after animals

12.11

Estonia planning to ease third-country work permit restrictions from 2023

11.11

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

11.11

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

12.11

Turkey-Minsk journey for three costs $9,000, migrant tells ERR

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: