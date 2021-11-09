Justice ministry terminates contract with Covid regulations-flouting gym

The Ministry of Justice has terminated its contract with a sports club which has reportedly ignored not only coronavirus restrictions, but also penalties issued for same. The ministry also says that a declining interest in sports training on the part of its personnel was also a factor in canceling its contract.

Katrin Lunt, justice ministry PR chief, said that her employer had terminated its contract with Sparta sports club, on Pärnu mnt in Tallinn, "As we have significantly reduced our use of this sports club in recent years. In addition, we did not feel it ethical to work with a company that ignores coronavirus restrictions."

"The Ministry of Justice is announcing its desire to terminate the agreement before the deadline, and requests that the agreement be considered terminated as of December 23, 2021," the official ministry statement, signed by Secretary General Tõnis Saar, states, ERR reports.

How long the contract was initially concluded for and whether any penalty payment will be due was not reported.

The Health Board (Terviseamet) hit Sparta with a €2,000 fine the week before last, which the sports club says it both agrees to pay, and will contest, while as of last Friday, it was still open to members, according to its website.

Current Covid restrictions require all attendees – staff, members of the public etc. –to present a valid coronavirus certificate, which for adults must be either proof of vaccination, or proof of recovery from the virus within the past six months, and abide by other restrictions such as mask-wearing and social distancing, but otherwise sports clubs are able to operate, unlike during the initial spring 2020 Covid wave.

--

