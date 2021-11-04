Health Board suspends sports club activities over Covid non-compliance

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has decided to suspend the business of the Sparta sports club in Tallinn, due to non-compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

"At the beginning of the week, the Health Board informed the club that their activities had been suspended for two weeks," press representative for the Health Board Merilin Vernik told online portal Delfi.

The Health Board, in cooperation with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), says it will monitor whether the sports club actually stays closed.

The Health Board has previously issued a precept to Sparta in which they demanded the club immediately implement coronavirus infection safety measures. The club has also received a periodic penalty payment claim of €2,000, which the sports club agreed to pay but plans to dispute.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!