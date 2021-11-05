Health Board: 600 hospitalized patients, 1,435 new cases, 7 deaths

As of Friday morning, 600 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a 1,435 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There seven deaths.

There are 439 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 307 (69.9 percent) are unvaccinated and 132 (30.1 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 600 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 161 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 7,821 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 18.3 percent. Of the new cases, 894 (62.2 percent) were unvaccinated and 541 (37.8 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 804,229 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 766,406 of them having already received their second dose. 10,589 vaccine doses were administered since Thursday morning. There have been 71,682 booster doses administered in Estonia.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,808.08, data from the Health Board shows.

There were seven deaths, involving a 67-year old man, a 77-year old woman, two 82-year old women, and 86-year old woman and two 88-year old women. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,574 people in Estonia in total.

As of Friday morning, 600 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 39 under assisted breathing. There are 54 patients in intensive care.

There have been 2,181,845 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 202,629 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

173,021 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 52,678 (30.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 120,343 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

