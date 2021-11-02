Scientific council recommends close contact family members stay home

Family members of close contacts should stay in self-isolation, the government's scientific advisory council has recommended. No other recommendations were put forward on Monday.

Head of the council Professor of Virology Irja Lutsar said it is now possible to see how people who are vaccinated can spread the virus to others and especially to family members.

"We discussed how we could reduce the infection at home and, above all, reduce it so that the infection does not return to society from these homes," she said.

Asked if vaccinated close-contact family members should remain in self-isolation similar to last winter, she said: "We will probably have to return to this, the current situation will simply force us to take this step."

Lutsar said the council will monitor the effect of the restriction this week and consider if further recommendatons are needed.

She said the current restrictions must remain in place and must be followed.

"Restrictions are of absolutely no use if they are not followed," she said, adding people should also follow social distancing principles.

Lutsar could not say if a lockdown, similar to spring, will happen. "It is very difficult to predict," she said.

The role of the scientific council is to advise the government on coronavirus and related issues. The council can only make suggestions for new restrictions but the ultimate decision rests with the government.

