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Doctors will be allowed to prescribe medicines to themselves

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A hospital pharmacy at PERH. Photo is illustrative.
A hospital pharmacy at PERH. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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On Wednesday, the Estonian Parliament passed amendments to current legislation, allowing doctors to prescribe prescription medications for themselves.

According to microbiologist and MP Irja Lutsar (Eesti 200), chair of the bill's lead committee, doctors may only prescribe medications for themselves in emergency or urgent situations.

"The law also allows extending prescriptions for treating a controlled chronic condition. Existing restrictions on prescribing psychotropic and narcotic substances will remain in force," Lutsar said.

Riigikogu korruptsioonivastases erikomisjonis Irja Lutsar Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

Previously, the law did not permit doctors to write prescriptions for themselves, but in practice it did not prevent them from doing so.

"Although self-treatment is generally not recommended, there are situations where it is essential," Lutsar said.

She acknowledged that the previous law did not align with real-life situations, meaning doctors were sometimes unable to fully comply with it.

"This caused dissatisfaction within the Health Board, which at one point abruptly suspended doctors' ability to prescribe for themselves. This contradictory situation required regulation, hence the legal amendment," Lutsar added.

The amendment is based on the assumption that healthcare professionals must follow established treatment guidelines, medication regulations, and professional ethics — even when treating themselves.

Under the new rules, healthcare professionals must assess the limits of their competence when self-treating and, if necessary, consult another healthcare professional as a patient.

"The risk remains that some medical professionals may fail to recognize when they cannot manage self-treatment and do not seek help from colleagues. Although such cases do occur, they are very rare and should come to light during Health Board supervision," Lutsar said.

Made Laanpere Autor/allikas: ERR/Ahti Tubin

Gynecologist Made Laanpere said that she also considers the amendment a positive change.

"In the past, even though it was not legally allowed, some authorities turned a blind eye. That is not good practice," Laanpere noted.

The amendment enables quick action in dangerous situations.

"There may be circumstances where the right to prescribe medication for oneself is the best solution," added Laanpere.

According to her, in situations where medication is urgently needed, emergency department wait times can take hours, and a family doctor may not be available to issue a prescription, it is reasonable for a doctor to prescribe it themselves.

The amendment also introduces a provision empowering the minister to establish a list of active substances for which prescribing — both for oneself and for patients — is restricted or prohibited.

Laanpere agreed that having a list of medications doctors should not prescribe to themselves is sensible, though she noted it can never be fully comprehensive.

"We know which substances have a realistic risk of misuse, but at the same time, such a list can never be exhaustive," she said.

There is also a possibility of abuse of prescribing rights, but such cases are rare and usually detected through supervision.

According to Lutsar, the vast majority of doctors approach both their own treatment and that of their patients with a strong sense of responsibility.

In Laanpere's view, the amendment not only simplifies doctors' daily work but also helps avoid unnecessary healthcare costs and saves time.

"We should not assume that people who treat others daily will systematically engage in harmful self-treatment," Laanpere concluded.

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Editor: Argo Ideon

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