X!

Estonian doctors can treat loved ones if anti-corruption amendments pass

News
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The government has proposed amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act, including an exception to procedural restrictions for doctors. Under the proposed law, doctors would in future also be allowed to treat relatives.

Although the Anti-Corruption Act failed to pass the Riigikogu on its first attempt and sparked extensive debate over provisions concerning procedural restrictions, the bill is now returning for reconsideration.

According to a 2024 report by the University of Tartu's RAKE Center for Applied Social Sciences, doctors were the professionals most frequently reported by Estonian residents as having requested bribes. However, the study found that only 2 percent of residents and 3 percent of business owners surveyed said they had been asked for a bribe.

The definition of a doctor in the Anti-Corruption Act currently under discussion remains somewhat ambiguous. In some cases, healthcare workers are considered public officials under the law, while in others they are treated as private individuals.

With the new legislation, the government wants to create an exception for healthcare workers regarding violations of procedural restrictions.

Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said that under the current law, procedural restriction violations can arise in situations where society generally does not consider anything improper to have occurred.

"The purpose of the amendment is to avoid situations where doctors, in the course of their ordinary medical work, are completely unjustifiably subjected to the Anti-Corruption Act," Pakosta said, referring to the section of the bill concerning healthcare workers.

Under the current rules, doctors are considered public officials when issuing sick leave certificates, determining incapacity for work, writing prescriptions or referring patients for examinations. The same conditions apply to physiotherapists, clinical psychologists and speech therapists when they provide treatment and are registered in the healthcare management information system.

A medical professional at work. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The new law would also make it easier for doctors to treat their relatives.

"Put simply, a family doctor could also treat their own child living in the same area, rather than the child having to travel to another city," Pakosta explained.

Until now, the main source of confusion in the law has been where the line is drawn between a doctor acting as a public official and as a private individual.

"The exception does not extend to all activities carried out by doctors. For example, when issuing various certificates that are not directly necessary for treating an illness, injury or poisoning or when participating in a public procurement committee, a doctor would still be considered a public official," Pakosta said.

Estonian Medical Association has been after the change for years

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Riina Solman (Isamaa) recently drew media attention over receiving expedited medical care after a receptionist at the city-owned East Tallinn Central Hospital recognized her. Solman later wrote on social media that she received faster treatment because she was "not an insignificant person." She later deleted the post.

According to Heli Paluste, a healthcare network expert at the Ministry of Social Affairs, it is difficult to draw broad conclusions based on individual cases.

"Legislation clearly states that the timing of a patient's appointment must primarily depend on the seriousness of their medical condition. Waiting lists are permitted only if immediate care cannot be provided and postponement will not worsen the patient's condition, the course of the illness or the prognosis. Therefore, even an apparently 'faster' appointment may be due to medical necessity rather than personal connections," she explained.

Under the code of ethics approved by the Estonian Medical Association, doctors are required to follow eight ethical principles. The fourth principle states that doctors must treat all patients equally, without being influenced by religious, national, social or political factors.

Doctor's stethoscope next to a laptop. Photo is illustrative. Source: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

According to Katrin Rehemaa, executive director of the Estonian Medical Association, the new law would simply make doctors' work less burdensome.

"Doctors do not have time during appointments to determine whether a patient is a related person with whom treating them could inadvertently result in breaking the law. Patients, meanwhile, are not always able to find another family doctor or specialist," Rehemaa explained.

The association already appealed to the Riigikogu in 2019 regarding the rules on violations of procedural restrictions. In its letter, it emphasized the same point Rehemaa reiterated to ERR now: although no healthcare worker in Estonia has ended up in court for treating a relative, nobody wants to be the first.

"So it is still not permitted to move someone ahead in the treatment queue because of personal connections and doctors must continue to comply with procedural restrictions in matters such as public procurements," Rehemaa said.

In addition to doctors, the government also wants to create exceptions to procedural restriction violations for researchers and lawyers under the proposed law.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:40

Erik Gamzejev: When will county libraries be closed?

15:20

'So where are the children?' An interview with painter Merike Estna

15:06

MP: In developed Western countries, the interior minister would have resigned by now

14:58

Estonia in first of its kind government bond issue

14:37

Education workers turn to public conciliator over low teachers' salaries

14:34

FC Flora through to Tipner Trophy final

14:02

Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera' gets Tallinn debut

13:25

Tartu to celebrate Europe Day

12:51

Estonian doctors can treat loved ones if anti-corruption amendments pass

12:16

Ratings: EKRE sees slight rise in support through spring

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.05

Estonian Defense Forces: Russia could restore combat readiness in 2027

01.05

Trailcam shows 'injured' bear in hot pursuit of 'pregnant' elk

05.05

Estonia relaxes requirements for foreign labor

04.05

Putin 'war criminal' banner returns to Narva Castle wall

05.05

Tram service to Tallinn Airport to resume in the first half of July

05.05

Estonia launches nationwide push to revamp Soviet-era school buildings

04.05

How will Estonia's declining population affect the property market?

09:53

Driver warning systems mandatory for all new vehicles in Estonia from July

05.05

Russia preparing for May 9 'propaganda concert' on Estonia's border

04.05

Almost 4,000 fewer children starting kindergarten in 2026

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo