X!

Estonia planning nationwide healthcare quality system

News
A medical professional at work.
A medical professional at work. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

According to a new study, medical professionals in Estonia are more satisfied with the quality of healthcare than patients are, and the standard of care varies by region. The Ministry of Social Affairs plans to create a nationwide healthcare quality system.

If healthcare quality were graded like a school essay on a 10-point scale, people would rate it at about a six. Medical professionals give a slightly higher score — 6.6.

"Patients are more critical — even those who have not used healthcare services or visited a doctor. Perhaps there is a general perception that things are not in a good state in Estonia. Those who have seen a doctor in the past 12 months have a significantly more positive view of the quality of healthcare in Estonia," said Maria Suurna, head of healthcare quality policy at the Ministry of Social Affairs.

For both patients and doctors, the most pressing issue is timely access to care. However, while patients complain about long waiting lists, doctors see the problem elsewhere.

"If a patient wants to see Estonia's top surgeon or specialist even for a minor health concern, medical professionals understand that many issues could actually be resolved at an appropriate level of care. This is where patient awareness comes into play — so that people understand or there is a system in place to start at a lower level," Suurna said.

The study also found that, in people's view, the quality of care is not the same everywhere. Dissatisfaction is highest in Ida-Viru County, while people in Southern Estonia complain the least. One indicator of healthcare quality is the reporting of cases to the Health Board when something during treatment does not go as planned. Of 1,600 healthcare providers, only 200 have reported patient safety incidents. In addition, patients themselves are often left uninformed.

"It should be a normal part of healthcare that when an adverse event occurs, it is disclosed — whether to the patient or their relatives. Right now, it's a bit like finding your car dented in a parking lot: you come out, see the damage, but don't know who did it or where. You understand something happened," said Külli Friedemann, head of the healthcare services department at the Health Board.

According to Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform), doctors have wanted a unified quality system for decades and plans are now in place to create one so that care would be provided at the same standard across Estonia.

"One part of the quality system is clinical agreements and clinical guidelines. This means there are clear guidelines on how to treat specific health conditions. There are also agreements — for example, between family physicians and emergency departments — on when a person should turn to one or the other. In addition, there are guidelines for patients so they can clearly understand where to seek care and when," Joller said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:42

Gallery: Mineshaft collapse forms sinkhole near Ida-Viru County highway

15:09

Substitute teachers can out-earn regular teachers amid staffing shortages

14:37

Expert: US government has not managed to explain Iran war to its people

14:02

Winter Olympic medalist coach and father: EOK chief pursuing vendetta against me

13:36

Estonia planning nationwide healthcare quality system

12:58

SDE MP: Reform Party asked us to put forward presidential candidates Updated

12:56

Tallinn venue featuring English-language performances this month

12:54

E-Piim bankruptcy places small dairy producers in tight spot

12:45

FM: Estonia prepared to discuss sending forces to Hormuz Strait with US

12:21

Women's magazine Eesti Naine traces more than a century of Estonian history

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.03

Defense official: Russia does not have enough air defenses to protect all its strategic assets

16.03

PPA vessel sinks in Mediterranean with Estonia's ambassador to Greece on board Updated

16.03

Sociologist: Middle-aged men the bottleneck of Estonian culture

16.03

Internal Security Service: 'Narva People's Republic' is an information operation Updated

16.03

Winter not quite over yet, weather forecasters say

16.03

Foreign minister: Estonia ready to discuss Strait of Hormuz with US

16.03

Tallinn and Harju County launch joint public transport ticket

16.03

Nationwide public warning test on March 18

08:45

Diplomat denies any political party approaching her over running for president Updated

15.03

Bolt to start monitoring how customers ride scooters

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo