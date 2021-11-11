Daily: Virologist to leave government scientific council

University of Tartu virologist Andres Merits will leave the government's scientific council from the start of next year to focus on his research.

Merits told daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian) that there is no drama or disagreement behind his decision, he just wanted to focus more on his research, which he has not had enough time to do during his time in the scientific council.

Merits has provided an expert's perspective since the start of the coronavirus last year and has recently been critical of the state's booster dose rollout.

The scientific council meets with the government and gives recommendations for possible restrictions, among other things. Council members told the daily that the job is not well-paid, but requires an significant amount of work.

The scientific council is led by University of Tartu microbiologist Irja Lutsar. The other members of the council are statistician Krista Fischer, affective psychology senior researcher Andero Uusberg, North Estonia medical center chief-of-medicine and surgery professor Peep Talving, infectious disease doctor Pilleriin Soodla. Merits was the sixth member of the council, replacing National Institute for Health Development scientific secretary Kristi Rüütel in the start of the ongoing year.

--

