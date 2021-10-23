Researcher: Society-wide coronavirus restrictions may be necessary

It may be necessary to impose restrictions on everyone not just the unvaccinated in the coming weeks to reduce Estonia's coronavirus infection rate, researcher Mario Kadastik said on Friday.

Speaking on ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade", Kadastik, a member of the government's scientific advisory council, said the restrictions entering into force on Monday will be useful and will mostly affect the unvaccinated.

Discussing Latvia's newly introduced lockdown, he said the rules initially apply to everyone until November not just the unvaccinated. The lockdown will then continue until January with restrictions only for the non-vaccinated.

He said society-wide restrictions may also need to be introduced in Estonia.

"It may be that for some time we will have to impose restrictions on everyone in order to break the infection chains and reduce the burden," Kadastik said.

The researcher said it is fair to make a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

"For a vaccinated person, the disease does not quite qualify as a common cold, but it is significantly safer and does not cause severe illness," he said.

Coronavirus in Estonia

On Saturday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate is 1,238.17 per 100,000 - one of the highest in Europe.

During the past 24 hours, 1,643 new cases were recorded - a number equivalent to the spring peak in March.

There are 453 people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 and the healthcare system has the staffing capacity to treat approximately 600 coronavirus patients. The majority are unvaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hads frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

