Health Board: 554 hospitalized patients, 1,182 new cases, 13 deaths

As of Thursday morning, 554 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a 1,182 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were 13 deaths.

There are 434 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 317 (72.8 percent) are unvaccinated and 118 (27.2 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 554 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 120 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 7,845 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 15.1 percent. Of the new cases, 730 (61.8 percent) were unvaccinated and 452 (38.2 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 812,566 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 772,234 of them having already received their second dose. 7,659 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning. There have been 99,279 booster doses administered in Estonia.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,579,86, data from the Health Board shows.

There were 13 deaths, involving a 62-year old woman, a 67-year old man, a 68-year old man, a 69-year old man, a 70-year old woman, a 71-year old man, two 72-year old men, a 73-year old woman, a 76-year old man, a 79-year old man, a 79-year old woman and an 88-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,650 people in Estonia in total.

554 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 57 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 554 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 40 under assisted breathing. There are 57 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,845 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,182 returning positive and 6,663 negative – a positive rate of 15.1 percent.

There have been 2,226,854 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 209,507 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

180,286 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 54,530 (30.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 125,756 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

