Tallinn to continue remote learning for two more weeks

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) announced on ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday that remote learning for students in grades 4-8 in Tallinn municipal schools will continue for another two weeks.

Kõlvart met with school managers on Tuesday and a decision was made to extend the remote learning period for another two weeks. "We developed a common understanding that we must continue with partial remote learning in the current situation until the situation gets better, especially in schools," the mayor said.

He added that schools can decide on study organization independently.

Kõlvart also joined ETV's interview show "Esimene stuudio" on Tuesday evening and said that since the decision to extend remote learning is a painful and unpleasant one, the city will take responsibility.

"If we see that we cannot control the situation in a week or two and if it is possible to prevent it getting worse, we must also use those options," Kõlvart noted.

The Tallinn mayor said sending schools to remote learning is not a political question.

Kõlvart said using rapid testing in schools is the correct move. "You must implement different instruments in solving a crisis, especially if the situation has worsened as it has," he said.

Responding to a question from show host Andres Kuusk about what Kõlvart expects from the government in solving the crisis, the mayor said: "It is not possible to lead a country by only reacting. You must have plans and scenarios."

"Create organizational rules based on scenarios and how the situation might worsen, it can certainly be improved, fixed. And then let local municipality governments know. If all we do is react operatively, the we cannot prevent anything. And if we cannot prevent anything, we actually have no control over the situation," Kõlvart said.

--

