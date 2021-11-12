Universities trying to maintain contact learning as long as possible

Universities are trying to maintain contact learning for as long as they can, especially for applied sciences, by reaching higher vaccination rates.

Although universities have already gone on remote learning partially, they are not rushing complete remote learning. The right to make decisions in Tallinn University and the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) on remote learning has been left to the lecturer responsible. University of Tartu has sent two institutes to remote learning, along with partial remote learning for master's programs.

"The general order of decisions is that the institute's director decides. Depending on the nature of the study, if it is more practical and in smaller groups, then they can be present and if there are subjects, which are simple to teach remotely and there is experience, then at a distance," said University of Tartu study vice-rector Aune Valk.

Universities are trying to maintain contact learning for more practical classes in applied sciences.

"We know the business and governance and information technologies schools are at a distance; engineering and its multiple labs, the Maritime Academy and the science school, there is more contact learning there," said TalTech study vice-rector Hendrik Voll.

Tallinn University has also reorganized class schedules. "To not have a situation, in which students are present for one class and on remote learning for another, class schedules are reorganized. They are attempting to have full days of remote learning or full days of contact learning," said Tallinn University study department manager Helen Joost.

Universities said the majority of students and teachers is vaccinated and there are few infections. "We have not had many coronavirus cases. There are a few dozen each week. Considering that there are 10,000 at TalTech and 2,000 people on staff, it is a nice and modest number," Hendrik Voll said.

Aune Valk said the University of Tartu has reached a vaccination rate of over 90 percent among both teachers and students.

