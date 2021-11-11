Tallinn schools allowing students to return

News
Students who have been on remote learning get to return to school.
Students who have been on remote learning get to return to school. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn municipal schools are planning on allowing students who have been on remote learning since the October school holiday to return to class. Only some classes will be sent to study from home in the coming week, with others rotated. The Tallinn Education Department will no longer interfere in decisions.

Heads of Tallinn schools who spoke to ERR said that the city's orders will be followed in terms of ensuring dispersion of students. Remote learning will be ordered mainly for classes where students are diagnosed.

Principal of the Pelgulinna High School Tõnu Piibur said he does not see remote learning as a big problem. "We are treating this situation as getting to know different forms of study," he said.

Piibur added that grades 2-3 will likely be sent home from next week as a few students have tested positive. Children who have been studying remotely until recently (grades 4-8) will be allowed to return to school.

Toomas Pikhof, principal of the Pirita High School of Economics, said the school will be following the city's guideline of keeping 30-50 percent of students home. Because high school students have been diagnosed there, the school will be sending home grades 10-12.

Principal of the Mustamäe Humanities High School Viktoria Shapovalova said that the school will try to follow the education minister's recommendation of not keeping entire classes on remote learning for longer than three days and will be rotating classes as a result.

Heads of major schools with more than 1,000 students said that dispersion will prove challenging and that studying in so-called isolated bubbles is largely unfeasible.

The Tallinn Education Department told ERR that it is no longer monitoring how schools organize remote study and ensure dispersion. It will be up to each individual school. Schools have been ordered to disperse 30-50 percent of students.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:07

Gallery: Light performance displayed on walls of Patarei sea fortress

17:41

Health Board to take over coronavirus monitoring from wastewater

17:21

EKRE-tabled bill would reinstate Covid negative test certificate validity

17:04

Tallinn schools allowing students to return

17:02

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

16:36

Tallinn signs design contract for mega-hospital project

16:28

Auditor general: Responsibility needs to become tangible again

16:09

European Commission forecasts 9 percent economic growth for Estonia in 2021

15:43

New Year's Eve likely to end an hour early due to event curfew

15:16

Minister: Two bills setting up Covid vaccine funds to reach Riigikogu soon

14:37

Baltic defense ministers: Belarus actions major threat to European security

14:12

Estonia, France, Ireland to raise Belarus crisis at UN Security Council

14:03

Estonia has caught 5 illegal immigrants from Belarus

13:44

Liimets: Estonia must stress seriousness of Belarus crisis internationally

13:14

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

13:12

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

13:02

Embassy live-streams Remembrance Day service Thursday morning Updated

12:49

Police dog Tiks officially retires at end of decade-long career

12:21

Supreme Court orders PPA investigation into alleged Lüganuse vote-buying

12:00

Social Democrats to figure out Tallinn city council members next week

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

10.11

Historian: Estonians picked their last names from books or after animals

10.11

Government: No new round of Covid restrictions due this week

13:12

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

10.11

Freight from Belarus to Estonia increases to record level

10:35

Health Board: 554 hospitalized patients, 1,182 new cases, 13 deaths

10.11

Health Board: 563 hospitalized patients, 1,359 new cases, 14 deaths

13:14

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: