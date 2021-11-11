EKRE-tabled bill would reinstate Covid negative test certificate validity

The the Conservative People's Party of Estonia's (EKRE) parliamentary group has presented a draft bill to the Riigikogu which, if it were to pass, would reestablish Covid negative test results certificates as acceptable documentation for entering public events and venues.

The deputy chairman of EKRE's Riigikogu group, Rene Kokk, drew attention to the fact that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can get infected.

"The vaccination certificate doesn't guarantee that the vaccinated people who have the certificate couldn't be infected, carry the virus and infect other people. Unlike the vaccination certificate, the negative test result gives the security that the person isn't infected with the coronavirus," Kokk said.

"Carrying out testing in public spaces gives a sense of security to people on site that the possibility of the spread of the virus has been brought to a minimum. The infection can be decreased when the testing is broad and the contact of infected people with others is limited," Kokk said.

Kokk said that the government's current attitude towards testing is incomprehensible.

"Although Covid testing and a negative test result are accepted as evidence of infection safety in schools, a negative test result is not accepted in public places, many workplaces, the Estonian Defense Forces and society at large," Kokk continued.

"The government's selective and unreasonable approach to proving infection safety deepens society's distrust of the measures taken and inhibits the functioning and coherence of society. Therefore, we want the Riigikogu to propose to the government to start accepting the negative tests again," Kokk said.

