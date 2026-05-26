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Vet warns rabies could reach Estonia via shelter dogs from abroad

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Dog on a leash. Photo is illustrative.
Dog on a leash. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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A veterinarian is urging pet owners to keep vaccinations up to date, as rabies could return to Estonia through shelter dogs brought in from abroad.

Although Estonia has been officially rabies-free since 2013, the disease remains a risk and vaccination is the only reliable protection for pets and people, veterinarian Gerlin Järvela said.

"The last case of rabies in Estonia was in 2011, in a wild animal," Järvela said. "We've officially been rabies-free since 2013, but that's created a false sense of security. We have to remember it's still very close by."

She pointed to a recent case in Germany where a rabid dog was traced back to a shelter in Russia, noting that dogs from the same shelter have also been brought to Estonia.

"That's how easily rabies can reach our country," Järvela said.

She noted that international travel can increase risk if people come into contact with infected animals abroad, including cats and dogs.

The vet stressed that in both animals and humans, rabies infection is practically always fatal once symptoms appear, making prevention critical.

"Vaccination is the only thing that helps," she reiterated.

Prevention available for several diseases

Ticks can also cause severe and sometimes fatal disease in animals. Prevention products include collars, oral tablets and topical treatments, but Järvela advised pet owners to talk to their vet about which product is the best choice for their pet.

Beyond rabies, she urged routine vaccination against other serious diseases such as canine distemper, parvovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza and leptospirosis, often covered in combination vaccines.

It's not always a matter of contact with other pets either.

"Leptospirosis, for example, spreads through rodents," Järvela said. "We don't always see where mice or rats have urinated, but dogs are constantly sniffing the ground and can easily pick it up from there."

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Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

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