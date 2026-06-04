Charity dog walking event organizer: Pet owners increasingly having trouble

Pet owners are increasingly unable to care for their animals, either because of financial difficulties or because the animals have developed behavioral problems that owners are unable to manage, said animal welfare expert Geit Karurahu.

"The idea for the charity dog walking event Käpakäik originated with Märt Agu, who brought it to us. The goal is to organize something fun for dogs as well, similar to the Song and Dance Celebration or the various running events people have," said Geit Karurahu, a board member of the Estonian Society for the Protection of Animals.

The dog parade is a unique event that is being held for the 12th time. "Over the years, a pet area has also been added to the Old Town Days program. There will also be the charity dog show Match Show, which welcomes dogs of all breeds, regardless of their size or age," Karurahu said.

"We raise money to help animals in need. People have become more aware and report concerns more often than they did 20 years ago. /.../ At the moment, the main problem is that people can no longer cope with caring for their animals. In some cases, they are struggling financially; in others, the animal has developed behavioral problems that the owner is unable to manage," Karurahu explained.

The organization then tries to help the owner so the dog can remain in its home, as a dog's own home is the most important place for it. "If that is not possible, we take the animal into our care," Karurahu said.

According to Karurahu, it is nevertheless a positive sign when an owner recognizes that they can no longer care for an animal properly, rather than leaving it chained up in a yard or confined to a cage in the corner of a room.

The charity event Käpakäik will take place on Saturday, June 6.

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