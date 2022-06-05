Gallery: Charity event Käpakäik urges people to exercise for animals

The event, held as part of Tallinn Old Town Days, also gave participants the chance to vaccinate or chip their pet free of charge. Donations collected will go toward helping homeless, abandoned, stranded and mistreated animals.

The Käpakäik procession took place for the eighth time this year. "The goal of Käpakäik is to draw attention to our four-legged friends as more dogs can be seen in the capital, while people need to know how to accommodate them. Unfortunately, many people approach dogs without seeking permission that might rub both the dog and their owner the wrong way," said Agnes Blank, head of communication and marketing for the Estonian Animal Protection Society.

To signal to people that the dog does not wish to engage in contact with other animals or people, a yellow ribbon can be attached to their leash. A yellow ribbon does not necessarily mean that the dog is aggressive, simply that they may be fearful, being trained, insecure, deaf or blind. It is the owner's way of saying, please ask for permission before you approach.

