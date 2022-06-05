Gallery: Charity event Käpakäik urges people to exercise for animals

News
The Käpakäik charity dog walk.
Open gallery
34 photos
News

Animal friends could join the charitable Käpakäik walk and participate in an informal dog show in Tallinn's Šnelli Park on Sunday.

The event, held as part of Tallinn Old Town Days, also gave participants the chance to vaccinate or chip their pet free of charge. Donations collected will go toward helping homeless, abandoned, stranded and mistreated animals.

The Käpakäik procession took place for the eighth time this year. "The goal of Käpakäik is to draw attention to our four-legged friends as more dogs can be seen in the capital, while people need to know how to accommodate them. Unfortunately, many people approach dogs without seeking permission that might rub both the dog and their owner the wrong way," said Agnes Blank, head of communication and marketing for the Estonian Animal Protection Society.

To signal to people that the dog does not wish to engage in contact with other animals or people, a yellow ribbon can be attached to their leash. A yellow ribbon does not necessarily mean that the dog is aggressive, simply that they may be fearful, being trained, insecure, deaf or blind. It is the owner's way of saying, please ask for permission before you approach.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:36

Ott Tänak victorious for Hyundai in Sardinia Updated

14:25

Jüri Ratas: The Center Party's coalition with EKRE and Isamaa worked

14:10

Gallery: Charity event Käpakäik urges people to exercise for animals

13:35

Young Estonian racing driver Paul Aron takes second win of the season

13:19

Tallinn Zoo hornbill Dendi dies after swallowing a coin

13:08

Erki Savisaar: Crisis requires green turn efforts be stepped up

11:45

Jaak Aaviksoo: Bewilderment in higher education policy

10:42

Ministries arguing over wind turbine fee for fishing sector

09:38

Price of empty bottles and packages skyrockets

08:38

Lihula shooter, who killed two, dies in prison Updated

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government

08:38

Lihula shooter, who killed two, dies in prison Updated

04.06

Court jails Estonian woman found guilty of spying for China

04.06

Center Party leader: Kaja Kallas should have resigned as prime minister

04.06

SDE accepts Reform Party's invite to coalition negotiations

04.06

Prime minister: Unfortunately a line has to be drawn somewhere

09:38

Price of empty bottles and packages skyrockets

04.06

People's enthusiasm to travel depends on skills as tourists

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: