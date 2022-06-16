Saaremaa Triigi Philharmonic raising money to support autistic people

Located in the port of Triigi on the island of Saaremaa, the Triigi Philharmonic opens its seventh season with the exhibition "Martin and 6574,5 petals." The charity painting exhibition reflects on autism and creativity.

The Triigi Philharmonic's summer charity exhibition puts the spotlight on autism and creativity and invites donations to support the care and activities of young people with autism spectrum disorders.

The painter Martin Kiis has not talked much during his life, however, he mountain skis, competes in triathlon on the international level, makes hand-embroidered canvases and paints.

For the Triigi Philharmonic's upcoming season, Kiis has painted thousands of petals; accuracy is important for people with autism, and it's important in their work.

6570 = 18 x 365. This is the number of days needed to live until adulthood, at which point it is easier for families of young people with autism to get care support in Estonia.

Nevertheless, it is still difficult for the families to find activities for these young people after their school years are over.

The Triigi Philharmonic's seventh season will feature performances by Puuluup, Erki Pärnoja, Mustkunst in Triigi, Pol Belardi's Force and Ajaväli, Kimmo Pohjonen: Solo, Maarja Nuut and Nicolas Stocker.

Also the Mustjala Festival 2022 will take place at the Triigi Philharmonic on 16 July.

The exhibition "Martin and 6574,5 petals" will be open at the Triigi Philharmonic from June 25 to August 14.

