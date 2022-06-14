Lux Express launching bus routes from Tartu to Kuressaare, Narva-Jõesuu

This Friday, bus operator Lux Express is launching two new summer routes from Tartu, Estonia's second-largest city, directly to Kuressaare and Narva-Jõesuu, two popular resort towns at opposite ends of the country.

Lux Express Estonia business manager Ingmar Roos said he was glad the company can offer residents of Southern Estonia service to two new destinations, according to a press release.

"We operated on the Tartu-Kuressaare route prior to the pandemic, but unfortunately there were few passengers outside of the summer season, and the route was [operating] at a loss," Roos explained. He hopes, however, that following a two and a half year gap, travelers will start traveling by bus along that route again.

"In launching this route, we also took the wishes of our southern neighbors into consideration, who want to visit Saaremaa from Latvia," he continued, adding that the route schedule has been planned so that travelers taking the 9 a.m. bus from Riga can conveniently transfer to the Lux Express bus in Pärnu to travel to Muhu or Saaremaa.

Lux Express will operate its seasonal new Tartu-Kuressaare and Tartu-Narva-Jõesuu routes from Friday, June 17 through Sunday, August 21.

The Tartu-Kuressaare bus will depart Tartu at 9:20 a.m. and Kuressaare at 4:55 p.m. each day, with additional stops in Viljandi, Pärnu, at Virtsu and Kuivastu harbors, in Liiva on the island of Muhu and in Valjala on the island of Saaremaa.

The Narva-Jõesuu route is a seasonal extension of the existing Tartu-Narva route, with daily buses departing Tartu at 12 p.m. and Narva-Jõesuu at 4 p.m. each day, with stops at Narva-Jõesuu's Apteegi, Meresuu and Nooruse bus stops.

Passengers traveling with a bike must book a free bike ticket when purchasing their bus tickets; limit four bikes per trip.

--

