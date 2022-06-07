County bus lines seek support, fear service cuts, amid rising fuel prices

News
Passengers boarding a county bus-line service.
Passengers boarding a county bus-line service. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

County bus lines in Estonia are struggling to keep services going at the set ticket prices, amid rising fuel prices, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Monday, with some lines threatening to halt services if the situation does not improve.

County bus lines as the name suggest run between towns, as opposed to the larger cities' own public transport services, or the longer-distance commercial bus lines such as Lux Express.

However the head of one private sector firm, Jüri Etverk, CEO of Go Group, along with Andrus Nilisk of the Põhja-Eesti Public Transport Center, which covers Harju County and operates in conjunction with local government, say that cutting routes is not reasonable, arguing demand for public transport rises as fuel becomes more expensive.

Etverk said: "Since March, the number of passengers has increased almost to the level of 2019, depending on the region, and it is rather a matter that we may have to start adding more trips."

The €878-million supplementary budget issued last month in response to the deteriorating international security situation did not contain any funds aimed at resolving the matter, AK reported; the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has pledged to find the money to make up the shortfall, however.

In March, the board put that figure at €3 million, while a month alter it had risen to €4.5 million, though neither figure was accepted so far as the supplementary budget went.

Martin Lengi, the agency's director of mobility planning, said: "The request for additional funding that we submitted was 4.5 million.

"This request was not approved. However, we have found funds for such volume from internal funds, timing of our investments, as well as operating expenses and other expenses," Lengi said, adding a million in the budget has already been found, while indexation will boost the agency's payments to carriers in July.

The overall number of passengers is at around pre-Covid levels now, Lengi added, though even this does not mean that no services will be suspended, while more will be clear in the second half of the year.

Jüri Etverk said however that the current indexation procedure should be reviewed, given the rise in fuel prices.

The picture is made more complex by variations in the status of free transport, which in some counties (such as Lääne County) is free to all, though the area is seeing little uptake, whereas in others – Harju, Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties, Andrus Nilisk said – uptake is highest, even though only minors and the elderly can travel for free on these routes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Tallinn cycle paramedics on duty this summer

17:06

PM: Former Center Party ministers taking break after shock job losses

16:45

Video: Moose spotted running along central Narva thoroughfare

16:03

Ansip: Reform should have formed government with Isamaa and SDE

15:32

Baltics only use Russian electricity system to maintain grid frequency

15:01

Fuel prices at record levels once again, 95 octane now €2.259 per liter

14:29

Shops and fast-food restaurants struggling with labor shortage

14:15

Germany to reinforce presence on NATO's eastern flank Updated

13:56

Remnants of larger-scale oil pollution hit Noarootsi

13:22

European countries rich in forest have an easier time in the energy crisis

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.06

Quarter of Estonian residents do not agree Russia is behind war in Ukraine

06.06

Ambassador: Russian attacks on Kyiv message to USA

04.06

Court jails Estonian woman found guilty of spying for China

06.06

Estonia plans to legalize migrant pushbacks at borders

06.06

Mart Laar: Center and EKRE combination comes off pro-Russia

06.06

Language Inspectorate complains about English language email addresses

03.06

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government

06.06

Isamaa to decide coalition partners at Saturday party council meeting

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: