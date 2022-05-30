Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

On 1 June, Tallinn's public transport system will be adjusted to the summer timetable, so the schedules of many bus lines and all tram and trolleybus lines will change.

On June 1, timetables of bus lines 1A, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 18, 18A, 22, 24A, 26, 26A, 27, 32, 33, 34A, 36, 39, 40, 42, 43, 48, 50, 51, 54, 55, 58, 60, 61, 63, 64, 67, 68 and 72 will be adjusted to the summer schedule.

The new timetable will bring departures of bus lines 18A and 33 slightly forward – from June 1 on weekdays, the first bus 18A will depart from the Viru Keskus at 5.48 a.m. (currently at 6.02 a.m.), and the first bus 33 will depart from the Maleva stop at 5.09 a.m. (currently at 5.28 a.m.).

On weekends starting from June 4, regular buses on lines 42 and 43 will be replaced by articulated buses.

Public transport timetables, routes and stops are available on the Tallinn website at https://transport.tallinn.ee.

--

