Authority: Public transport ridership up, exceeding pre-pandemic levels

News
Passengers getting on a free #70 county bus to Antsla at Tartu Bus Station. May 13, 2022.
Passengers getting on a free #70 county bus to Antsla at Tartu Bus Station. May 13, 2022. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Figures for the first half of 2022 indicate that public transport ridership in Estonia has not just recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now even exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the Transport Administration said Tuesday.

"The use of public transport remained on the rise in the second quarter of this year as well," Mihkel Mäeker, director of the Transport Administration's Public Transport Department, said in a press release. According to the official, several factors are involved in the increase.

"On one hand, the relaxation of COVID restrictions," he explained. "But on the other, increasing motor fuel prices certainly play a role as well."

In the first quarter of 2022, county bus transport ridership had increased 26 percent on year; in the second quarter, ridership was up 36 percent.

In all, more than 5.8 million riders rode on county bus routes in the first six months of this year.

Estonia's ferries, meanwhile, saw passenger numbers last quarter equaling the second quarter of 2019, the year before the pandemic reached Estonia. On year, ferry passenger numbers increased by 9 percent to 704,506.

According to Mäeker, the proportion of passengers eligible for local resident discounts saw the biggest increase.

The transport official also highlighted the increasing popularity of flights to the major Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa — with the number of passengers flying to the islands increasing 101 percent compared with the second quarter of 2019 and 51 percent compared with the second quarter of 2021.

A total of 9,852 passengers took advantage of Tallinn's air connections to the islands last quarter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

17:41

Government Office creating Communist monuments register

17:11

EU ministers reach agreement to reduce natural gas consumption 15 percent Updated

16:32

Authority: Public transport ridership up, exceeding pre-pandemic levels

15:58

Photos: Additional new refugee info center opens in Narva square Updated

15:45

Ieva Ilves to run in Latvian elections

15:16

Enterprise Estonia accepts 2021 trade promotion award at forum in Istanbul

14:58

Discovery of mud crab in Matsalu Bay can disrupt marine ecosystems

14:04

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

13:29

Martin Mölder: New face of the coalition

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

08:12

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here Updated

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

25.07

Cruise ships remaining in Tallinn longer than before

25.07

Gallery: Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Estonia

10:22

Estonia requests emergency exception for EU gas reduction policy

14:04

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

18:10

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: