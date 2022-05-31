Transport Administration: Disrupting bus service could lead to consequences

News
Tallinn Bus Station.
Tallinn Bus Station. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Responding to bus companies who have threatened to stop operating public bus routes, the Transport Administration warned that doing so would constitute a breach of contract, which could in turn mean fines as well as be grounds for exclusion from public procurements.

"The unilateral shutdown of bus traffic on a bus route ordered by the state in no way contributes to the seeking of constructive solutions, as it is the riders for whom we are working that suffer as a result," Director General of the Transport Administration Kaido Padar wrote in a response to a joint appeal issued by several bus companies operating public bus routes in Estonia.

"Such activity also constitutes a breach of the concluded contract, in which case the Transport Administration is bound by law to launch supervision proceedings with all its consequences," he added.

Asked by ERR on Tuesday what these specific consequences would be, the Transport Administration responded, "A potential fine of up to €6,4000. Repeated breaches may also be grounds for exclusion from public procurements."

Padar emphasized that some 25,000 people a day ride on county bus routes, and disrupting services could mean that someone is cut off from vital transport. This cannot be condoned, he added.

Padar also noted in his response that since February 24, the Transport Administration has identified risks tied to Russia's war in Ukraine as well as repeatedly discussed problems and sought possible solutions together with transport companies.

"It is as a result of these discussions that we decided to establish a fund worth nearly €1 million to help bus carriers cope with the sharp rise in fuel prices," he said. "The fund was launched as a one-time measure to cover the first half of 2022; in the second half of the year, contractual indexations are slated to enter into force for carriers, which will also cover costs resulting from the increase in fuel prices."

Five bus companies have sent a joint appeal to the Estonian president, prime minister and government seeking to make changes to contracts concluded with the state, as rising fuel prices are making it impossible for them to fulfill their contractual obligations under current contract conditions. In order to draw attention to the looming crisis, the companies will each halt service on one of their bus routes in Harju County on Saturday, June 11.

According to the appeal, which was signed by Hansabuss, Sebe, Atko, M.K Reis-X and Gobus, due to increasing fuel prices, insufficient funding as well as contracts that don't take changes to the economic situation into account, the situation with bus services organized at the request of the state has reached the point where, if things remain on their current course, bus services between several towns and municipalities will be grinding to a halt this fall.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:52

Politicians: All combinations possible in forming new government

17:34

Danish-Estonian dugout voyage underway from Pärnu to Tallinn

17:23

LSM: Same-sex relationship legally recognized for first time in Latvia

16:55

Jaani: Russian border camps 'public information, everything is calm'

16:50

Football coach and harassment suspect seeking contract termination damages

16:16

Bank of Estonia 2021 net profit grows to €3.7 million

15:55

Friends of Mariupol volunteers call for transit refugee center in Estonia

15:42

Amendment aims to make it easier for doctors to treat next of kin

15:39

Estonia detains man suspected of donating drones to aid Russian Army

15:25

Emajõgi City Swimming Pool opens on Wednesday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

29.05

Mihkelson: Scholz and Macron paving way for more Russian violence

13:11

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

30.05

Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

30.05

Tallinn high school principal in breach of language requirements resigns

28.05

Gallery: USS Kearsarge calls in Tallinn after Siil exercise wraps up

30.05

FT: Baltic politicians annoyed by Scholz and Macron's Putin call

30.05

First and only court session held in Vooglaid versus government case

15:39

Estonia detains man suspected of donating drones to aid Russian Army

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: