Several long-distance bus lines will stop being free next year

News
Interior of a long-distance bus (photo is illustrative).
Interior of a long-distance bus (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

Due to contracts signed years ago, there are several free or cheap long-distance bus lines. Driving passengers for free, which has been annoying bus companies for a long time, will be removed from the new year.

The bus departing at 4 p.m. to Haapsalu is special. While usually, the bus ride to Haapsalu costs around €7 to €10, then this bus takes children up to 19 years old and the elderly to Haapsalu for free, others have to pay significantly less than usual.

Regardless of the cheaper ticket price, younger passengers are upset that the bus schedule is sparse during the day.

"When you put a departure for the rush hour when a large part of passengers are driving for free and a third with a lowered price, then it affects the persistence of commercial traffic quite a lot. It has created a situation where we had to close the Lux Express departure because there are simply not enough passengers," the head of Lux Express Ingmar Roos said.

The free long-distance lines first started in 2018 when the free rides on county lines automatically extended to long-distance lines. In this way, people in Haapsalu can come to Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu and Märjamaa for free. It's possible to get from Rapla to Tallinn and Märjamaa, from Pärnu to Jõgeva, Tartu and Rakvere.

"At the time, the starting point was quite different. If there were public routes operating from ticket revenue, this Tallinn-Haapsalu long-distance bus line became a public route due to the change of procurement partner and was based on the principle that when it came, it just fell into the same pot," Roos said.

While before the advent of free public transport, ticket revenue covered the costs of the route, then now, the route will cost €70,000.

The Transport Authority acknowledges that there is unfair competition on free long-distance routes and therefore the situation will change from the new year.

"Routes connecting several counties will be equally paid for the elderly and young people. If you buy a ticket online, the discount will be 40 percent, it's only free for those who are beneficiaries of the Public Transport Act," Kirke Williamson, head of the Public Transport Department said.

In Pärnu County, free long-distance travel will end in February.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:44

Global Estonian Report: December 15-22

14:44

Government to decide events' time limit for end of year on Thursday

14:15

Illness downtrend over, reproduction number growing again

13:47

Several long-distance bus lines will stop being free next year

13:32

Education ministry officials relocating to Tallinn from Tartu

12:54

Political party state funding to fall in 2022

12:17

Liimets: EU must respond to potential aggression on Ukraine's border

11:46

Reform again emerges as leader in Estonian party rankings

11:25

Elering CEO: Choice between volatile or evenly high electricity prices

10:45

Health Board: 269 hospitalized patients, 658 new cases, 1 death

10:24

Estonian police send 'black Christmas cards' to serial traffic offenders

09:52

Health Board does not recommend easing coronavirus restrictions

09:21

Tallink suspends Tallinn-Stockholm line for one month

08:50

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks show to be held at Inglirand Beach

08:24

Estonia's Soomaa region dugout boat culture added to UNESCO protection list

14.12

Estonia to start screening background of foreign investments

14.12

Veskimägi: High electricity prices an unfortunate coincidence

14.12

Luukas Kristjan Ilves to become new digital development undersecretary

14.12

October tax receipt up 55.7 percent on year

14.12

Authority: Selling electricity at fixed prices in line with EU directives

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

14.12

Lutsar: Omicron variant could have positive effects

14.12

Estonia to start screening background of foreign investments

14.12

Luukas Kristjan Ilves to become new digital development undersecretary

13.12

Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

08:50

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks show to be held at Inglirand Beach

14.12

Covid survey: Infection down, antibodies up

14.12

Energy price compensation app to launch next week

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: