Public transport in Estonia made free for Ukrainian war refugees

Refugees who have fled the war in Ukraine can now travel for free on both city and county buses in Estonia, as well as on Elron trains.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said: "Russia has started an unjustified war against Ukraine, and Estonia supports Ukraine and their people. The war refugees have had to leave their everyday lives behind and give up a lot. We need to stick together and help them."

"Taking into account everything that is happening, the right to travel on trains and buses is a small but important piece so that our friends from Ukraine feel more comfortable and safe in Estonia," Aas continued, according to a ministry press release.

Refugees who have fled Ukraine can get a public transport card from the host local government, or from regional Public Transport Center, which is valid on buses within city limits as well as buses on county lines.

The card will also apply to trolleybuses and trams, and also trains, the ministry stated in its press release, and the scheme has been rolled out in conjunction with rail operator Elron, the Transport Authority (Transpordiamet) and public transport centers.

The right to travel free of charge does not extend to commercial, inter-city bus lines (for instance Tallinn-Tartu bus lines), the ministry says.

Tartu city had already initiated free travel for war refugees on its city buses last week.

Travelers can visit the travel planner site here, to plan their trips (available in English and Russian, as well as Estonian and Finnish).

