Public transport in Estonia made free for Ukrainian war refugees

News
Ticket validator on a Tallinn bus.
Ticket validator on a Tallinn bus. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Refugees who have fled the war in Ukraine can now travel for free on both city and county buses in Estonia, as well as on Elron trains.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said: "Russia has started an unjustified war against Ukraine, and Estonia supports Ukraine and their people. The war refugees have had to leave their everyday lives behind and give up a lot. We need to stick together and help them."

"Taking into account everything that is happening, the right to travel on trains and buses is a small but important piece so that our friends from Ukraine feel more comfortable and safe in Estonia," Aas continued, according to a ministry press release.

Refugees who have fled Ukraine can get a public transport card from the host local government, or from regional Public Transport Center, which is valid on buses within city limits as well as buses on county lines.

The card will also apply to trolleybuses and trams, and also trains, the ministry stated in its press release, and the scheme has been rolled out in conjunction with rail operator Elron, the Transport Authority (Transpordiamet) and public transport centers.

The right to travel free of charge does not extend to commercial, inter-city bus lines (for instance Tallinn-Tartu bus lines), the ministry says.

Tartu city had already initiated free travel for war refugees on its city buses last week. 

Travelers can visit the travel planner site here, to plan their trips (available in English and Russian, as well as Estonian and Finnish).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

E-DICTATION 15

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:41

Public transport in Estonia made free for Ukrainian war refugees

08:57

Tartu-Valga rail connection reopens on Sunday

08:38

Kontaveit through to round three in Indian Wells

12.03

Central bank: Strong trade growth at end of 2021 to slow this year

12.03

Expert: Ukraine's situation not wholly without hope, but Russia shameless

12.03

Aleksa Gold sets two new Estonian swimming records

12.03

Coronavirus update: 243 patients, 1,891 new cases, 9 deaths

12.03

Viljandi firm gets large bullet-proof vests order, destined for Ukraine

12.03

Senior officer: Belarus' entry into war would be bad news for Ukraine

12.03

Tallinn residents can drop off bulk waste through whole of next week

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.03

Tallinn residents can drop off bulk waste through whole of next week

11.03

Train derails near Tartu injuring 8 passengers

12.03

Still no long-term plan in place for hosting Ukraine war refugees Updated

12.03

Expert: Ukraine's situation not wholly without hope, but Russia shameless

12.03

Gallery: Danish troops serving with NATO battlegroup arrive in Ämari

12.03

Senior officer: Belarus' entry into war would be bad news for Ukraine

08:57

Tartu-Valga rail connection reopens on Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: