Ukrainian war refugees can ride Tartu city buses for free

Tartu will allow Ukrainian war refugees to travel for free on city buses for a whole year.

Ukrainians will be able use public transport on the basis of a personal identification code together with a personalized bus card.

If a person already has a bus card, the right to travel free of charge will be transferred to the existing card.

War refugees can apply for free travel at the reception point in the Raadimõisa Hotel (Mõisavärava 1), the City of Tartu Information Centre (Raekoja plats 1a), or the Tartu Welcome Centre (Ülikooli 17).

