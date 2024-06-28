Kallas and Zelenskyy sign agreement on security cooperation and support

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas with Ukrainina President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Estonian PM Kaja Kallas with Ukrainina President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Stenbock House
On Thursday, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Estonia. The agreement strengthens security cooperation between the two countries and reaffirms Estonia's continued long-term and comprehensive support for Ukraine.

At the signing of the agreement, Kallas stressed that Estonia stands firmly by Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor. "This agreement will further strengthen the partnership between Estonia and Ukraine. With it, we reaffirm Estonia's commitment to providing long-term political, military, and economic support to Ukraine and engaging in cooperation in many areas," said Kallas.

The Estonian PM added that the agreement outlines the objectives and measures that will contribute to Ukraine's victory.

"The more countries that conclude bilateral agreements like this with Ukraine, the stronger the message we send to Russia – the support of Ukraine's partners is long-term and together, we will help Ukraine to win. I am pleased that the security agreement between the European Union and Ukraine will also be signed today," Kallas said.

Before signing the agreement, Kallas and Zelenskyy discussed the situation on the front line in Ukraine, as well as the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

 "As a result of the persistent work of the people of Ukraine, their country's accession negotiations with the European Union started this week. Estonia's aim is to support Ukraine in their ambitions as much as possible by sharing our practical experiences of the EU. Estonia will also continue to support Ukraine on its journey to join NATO. Active work has begun to reach the outcomes of the NATO Washington Summit," said Kallas.

The agreement signed is a political declaration of intent outlining the objectives and measures that will contribute to Ukraine's victory. The content focuses mainly on defense and security cooperation, but also addresses broader issues such as Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO, the continued sanctions against Russia, compensation for damage caused to Ukraine due to the aggression, development cooperation with Ukraine, and reconstruction and cooperation in the field of civil defense.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

