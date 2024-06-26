Estonia praises EU decision to start negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

Estonia's top politicians on Tuesday praised the EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, adding Estonia would continue to support both countries.

President Alar Karis said: "This is an important step closer to becoming part of the EU family. We fully support you on this European journey!"

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said: "You've shown true dedication on your EU path. Much work remains ahead but we will support you on the way."

She also said the decision shows enlargement is still an option for aspiring member states.

"It's also a clear sign that the EU's doors are open to all countries staying on the reform track," Kallas wrote on social media.

In a statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said: "Ukraine and Moldova have proven that nothing is impossible if you have a clear goal and unwavering resolve. The future of Ukraine and Moldova is in the European Union."

He also highlighted that Ukraine is carrying out reforms during wartime in "extremely difficult conditions" and that Moldova has made "remarkable achievements" while "constantly under Russia's hybrid attacks."

The foreign minister told the representatives of Ukraine and Moldova that Estonia would continue to offer the countries every support in implementing reforms.

"Estonia's accession talks lasted five years. All EU legislation must be transposed for accession and Estonia's politicians, diplomats and civil servants were working day and night. One should not expect any concessions," the foreign minister noted.

"Estonia's 20 years in the EU are proof of this work paying off. Estonia's economy has grown nearly three times, Estonia has received the most EU subsidies per inhabitant. Estonia's opinion carries weight in Europe, we are safe in the European family," he added.

Last December, EU member states decided to launch accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on the condition that the countries take steps and adopt laws necessary for the formal launch of talks. By June, Ukraine and Moldova had met all conditions.

--

