Expert: NATO soldiers in Ukraine do not automatically lead to conflict with Russia

Security expert Rainer Saks believes that sending soldiers from some NATO countries would not automatically lead to a military confrontation with Russia as Moscow is trying to avoid this outcome.

"I believe that the risk of an escalation of a conflict with NATO is not on the agenda at the moment. Even if some NATO countries were to deploy troops to Ukraine under certain conditions, this would not automatically mean a military confrontation with Russia. All this can be played out step by step and in a way that Russia would not consider it as aggression against itself," Saks told ERR.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Joe Biden's administration is moving towards lifting the ban on American military contractors operating in Ukraine. Four U.S. officials told the publication that it will help the military maintain and repair weapons systems it receives from the U.S.

Saks said this may be related to the deployment of F-16 aircraft and possibly other more sophisticated American weapon systems in the Ukrainian army. "This will certainly make it easier for the Ukrainian army to use these weapons systems," he said.

"I do not know exactly what is behind it, whether it is because the Ukrainians cannot quite get to grips with these more complex systems straight away and need support and advice, or whether there are other considerations, but it certainly does not mean sending soldiers to Ukraine," said Saks.

"I think the Ukrainians are certainly capable of acquiring these weapons systems, but it may take more time. It is also possible that a great deal of what will be used to maintain or repair these new weapon systems is going to be produced locally. Broadly speaking, this indicates that military cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S. is reaching a whole new level, which will improve Ukraine's resilience to Russian military attacks," the expert said.

Saks said that according to the information that has reached the media, it can be assumed that those who operate in Ukraine are not U.S. military personnel on active duty. "Rather, it is these companies that provide services to the U.S. military and who would start to provide a similar service in Ukraine."

Saks noted that Russia will certainly not respond to this with any active military action towards NATO. "Russia cannot take the risk of a large-scale military conflict with NATO. This is out of the question," he said.

