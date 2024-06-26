Expert: NATO soldiers in Ukraine do not automatically lead to conflict with Russia

News
Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Security expert Rainer Saks believes that sending soldiers from some NATO countries would not automatically lead to a military confrontation with Russia as Moscow is trying to avoid this outcome.

"I believe that the risk of an escalation of a conflict with NATO is not on the agenda at the moment. Even if some NATO countries were to deploy troops to Ukraine under certain conditions, this would not automatically mean a military confrontation with Russia. All this can be played out step by step and in a way that Russia would not consider it as aggression against itself," Saks told ERR.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that President Joe Biden's administration is moving towards lifting the ban on American military contractors operating in Ukraine. Four U.S. officials told the publication that it will help the military maintain and repair weapons systems it receives from the U.S.

Saks said this may be related to the deployment of F-16 aircraft and possibly other more sophisticated American weapon systems in the Ukrainian army. "This will certainly make it easier for the Ukrainian army to use these weapons systems," he said.

"I do not know exactly what is behind it, whether it is because the Ukrainians cannot quite get to grips with these more complex systems straight away and need support and advice, or whether there are other considerations, but it certainly does not mean sending soldiers to Ukraine," said Saks.

"I think the Ukrainians are certainly capable of acquiring these weapons systems, but it may take more time. It is also possible that a great deal of what will be used to maintain or repair these new weapon systems is going to be produced locally. Broadly speaking, this indicates that military cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S. is reaching a whole new level, which will improve Ukraine's resilience to Russian military attacks," the expert said.

Saks said that according to the information that has reached the media, it can be assumed that those who operate in Ukraine are not U.S. military personnel on active duty. "Rather, it is these companies that provide services to the U.S. military and who would start to provide a similar service in Ukraine."

Saks noted that Russia will certainly not respond to this with any active military action towards NATO. "Russia cannot take the risk of a large-scale military conflict with NATO. This is out of the question," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Konstantin Sviridovski, Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:53

Saaremaa farm grows rare red seaweed in cold Baltic Sea waters

14:24

39 short films on Valga Hot Shorts' 2024 program

13:59

Piret Hartman: Ida-Viru County representative post has justified itself

13:57

Maarja Vaino: A summer of reading

13:00

Estonian number one Karl Jakob Hein signs new deal with Arsenal

12:34

Estonian politicians congratulate new NATO secretary general

12:25

Expert: NATO soldiers in Ukraine do not automatically lead to conflict with Russia

11:59

Estonian director elected member of American Film Institute

11:55

Estonia praises EU decision to start negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

11:30

Gallery: Midsummer eve celebrations at Tartu's Raadi Manor Park

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.06

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

25.06

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

25.06

Saar loses Council of Europe leadership vote Updated

25.06

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

25.06

Card payments soon possible without internet access

25.06

Queues no longer forming on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

24.06

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure

23.06

Gallery: King Felipe VI of Spain visits Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo