Third Estonian volunteer soldier killed in war in Ukraine

On Saturday, June 22, former Estonian Defense Forces soldier Martin Jääger was killed in action while fighting as a volunteer with Ukrainian forces, newspaper Postimees reported .

Jääger died on the border of the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, near the village of Raihorodka, the paper wrote.

The Estonian was part of the Ukrainian army's 3rd assault brigade which is currently participating in fierce defensive battles near the city of Borova. He joined the unit a month ago, having served in several different units during his time in Ukraine.

Before going to Ukraine, Jääger was a member of the Scouts Battalion, an elite rapid response unit of the Estonian Defense Forces, for over ten years.

Two other volunteer fighters from Estonia have also been killed in Ukraine, Ivo Jurak in March, and Tanel Kriggul in September 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!