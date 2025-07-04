X!

Fifth Estonian volunteer soldier killed in Ukraine

Ukrainian and Estonian flags.
Ukrainian and Estonian flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
An Estonian volunteer fighting in Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade was killed in action last week near Borova in Kharkiv region, his unit confirmed Thursday.

Alo Klaassepp, 25, was killed on June 25 in Ukraine's Kharkiv region near the town of Borova, in the Oskil River area. His death was confirmed Thursday by fellow soldiers from Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade, Postimees writes.

Alo, originally from Pärnu, joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces — who have been resisting Russia's full-scale invasion for over three years — this past winter. He served in the brigade's newly formed so-called international battalion.

This week, a fellow soldier informed Alo's brother that the Estonian was killed in action a week ago.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

