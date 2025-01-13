X!

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

News
Ski lifts in Val-d'Isère, the location of Sunday's tragedy.
Ski lifts in Val-d'Isère, the location of Sunday's tragedy. Source: SCANPIX/AFP PHOTO/Jeff Pachoud
News

Two Estonian skiers were tragically killed in an avalanche in France on Sunday, while skiing off-piste in the Val-d'Isère area of Savoie, Le Monde reported.

The avalanche, a 100-meter-wide and 300-meter-long slab, buried four men, including one who was able to escape.

The deceased were part of a group of six skiers, who reportedly were skiing without avalanche safety gear.

Emergency responders freed one skier in less than 10 minutes, but two others, found in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest after being buried for over 40-50 minutes, perished at the scene, French authorities said.

The high avalanche risk on Sunday was caused by recent snowfall and strong winds; the swift rescue operation involved helicopters, dog teams, and about 20 ski patrollers and instructors.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

