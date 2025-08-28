Fifth Estonian volunteer soldier dies in Ukraine

On Thursday, the Estonian Special Operations Command announced on social media that volunteer soldier Olev Roost had been killed while fighting to defend Ukraine.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce that Estonian volunteer soldier Olev Roost has fallen while fighting for Ukraine's freedom," the statement reads.

Roost joined the Scout Battalion in 2010, where he served until 2017. As a member of the Scout Battalion, he participated in overseas operations in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013.

In 2017, Root passed the EOVJ Selection, joined the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) unit, and in 2020 took part in an overseas operation in Mali. Roost was a member of the Special Operations Command until 2023, when he left the service at his own request. He then volunteered to go to Ukraine, where he fought in the ranks of the Ukrainian 3rd Special Operations Regiment.

"Former colleagues remember Olev as a brother in arms who was an example to everyone with his courage, initiative, and fighting spirit. He was the heart and soul of the team. His expertise and bravery helped others feel safer on the battlefield," the statement continues.

"He went abroad to protect peace in his homeland, risking his life and giving everything so that war would not reach us. We honor his memory and will never forget his contribution."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!