X!

Estonian medic risks everything on Ukraine's front lines in new documentary

News
Erik Tikan's
Erik Tikan's "Between Borders" hits theaters across Estonia in October. Source: movie still
News

Erik Tikan's "Between Borders," out in theaters next month, follows Estonian medic Erko Laidinen as he is torn between his home and family — and Ukraine's front lines.

After Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, volunteers from around the world went to help. Among them was Erko Laidinen, an electrician from a small Central Estonian village who put his life on hold to serve as a frontline medic.

After a near-death experience in Bakhmut, Erko made headlines in Estonia and abroad. The constant demands of war and the needs of friends in Ukraine kept him away from home, leaving his wife Jaana to manage everyday life alone, thousands of kilometers away.

The film explores the personal cost of his commitment, the strain on his family and the difficult choice between duty and home.

"As a young father, I know how much time with your kids means," said director Erik Tikan. "I wanted to explore why people still choose to return to war."

Producers Daniel Vaarik and Elina Litvinova emphasize the film fosters understanding rather than judgment.

"Volunteers' choices and experiences affect all the loved ones around them," the producers said. "'Between Borders' shows what it means to be on the front or waiting at home — and why both sides deserve support."

The project was brought to the screen by Levila and Three Brothers, with music by Rainer Tugevus, sound design by Israel Banuelos and visual design by Janek Murd. Producers include Maris Salumets and Karolina Veetamm.

"Between Borders" premieres October 22 at Cinema Sõprus in Tallinn and hits movie theaters nationwide October 23.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:28

Italy extends air defense systems rotation in Estonia after Russian airspace incursion

19:22

Tallinn Airport wants the state to centralize drone control measures

19:19

MPs meet with petitioners calling to disband Riigikogu's Israel friendship group

18:47

Estonian medic risks everything on Ukraine's front lines in new documentary

18:13

Critics skeptical of Estonia's planned social, healthcare merger

17:42

Estonia's Nõo Meat Factory to open Riga flagship store this fall

17:12

Drivers urged to look out for wildlife on the roads as nights get darker

17:07

Foreign minister: NATO is united, Estonia is not alone

16:49

Estonia's ministries to get more free rein over allocated budgets

16:16

Parties' local elections platforms focus on jobs, investments, cutting bureaucracy

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

10:06

Competitiveness report: Developmental differences between the Baltics deepening

11:33

Former president of Estonia: May take 'mass casualty event' for NATO to act on Russia

22.09

Estonian gas stations end Neste-initiated price war

22.09

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

22.09

Allies condemn Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in UN Security Council

22.09

Estonia's budget expenses to rise by almost €1 billion more than revenues in 2026

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo