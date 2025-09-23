Estonian medic risks everything on Ukraine's front lines in new documentary

Erik Tikan's "Between Borders," out in theaters next month, follows Estonian medic Erko Laidinen as he is torn between his home and family — and Ukraine's front lines.

After Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, volunteers from around the world went to help. Among them was Erko Laidinen, an electrician from a small Central Estonian village who put his life on hold to serve as a frontline medic.

After a near-death experience in Bakhmut, Erko made headlines in Estonia and abroad. The constant demands of war and the needs of friends in Ukraine kept him away from home, leaving his wife Jaana to manage everyday life alone, thousands of kilometers away.

The film explores the personal cost of his commitment, the strain on his family and the difficult choice between duty and home.

"As a young father, I know how much time with your kids means," said director Erik Tikan. "I wanted to explore why people still choose to return to war."

Producers Daniel Vaarik and Elina Litvinova emphasize the film fosters understanding rather than judgment.

"Volunteers' choices and experiences affect all the loved ones around them," the producers said. "'Between Borders' shows what it means to be on the front or waiting at home — and why both sides deserve support."

The project was brought to the screen by Levila and Three Brothers, with music by Rainer Tugevus, sound design by Israel Banuelos and visual design by Janek Murd. Producers include Maris Salumets and Karolina Veetamm.

"Between Borders" premieres October 22 at Cinema Sõprus in Tallinn and hits movie theaters nationwide October 23.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!