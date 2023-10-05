Ukraine volunteer: Fundraising is harder this year after charity scandals

News
Erko Laidinen.
Erko Laidinen. Source: ERR
News

Several scandals at Estonian charities have made it harder to raise money for Ukraine this year, according to an Estonian volunteer war zone ambulance driver.

"It's been a tough year all round – scandal after scandal and large sums. The misuse of people's trust has affected all of our activities," Laidinen told Wednesday's "Ringvaade".

Earlier this week, it was reported that the operator of the Toeta.me platform and its sole board member Henri Laupmaad is accused of embezzlement. This follows on from the Slava Ukraini scandal this spring.

Laidinen, who collects vehicles and equipment for Ukrainian medics and frontline medics, said these cases also affect other aid workers' reputations.

He said he had a little cooperation with Laupmaa but experienced no problems.

The volunteer said it can be felt that donations are slowing but transparency helps build trust.

"It has helped people a lot that when they donate, we bring them directly to these units, they get direct contact and follow up on these units. It helps to keep the donations [coming]," Laidinen said.

His main supporters are organizations, not individuals. 

"Since I've made a name for myself there, there are organizations that have approached me and got me involved in different projects. I've been lucky with that. I don't depend so much on individual donations anymore. The individual donations that come in, I try to [use them] fill in any gaps that, for example, these organizations can't fill in for various reasons, whether it's for their own internal political reasons or whatever," he said.

Northern District Prosecutor's Office's Senior Prosecutor Sirle Melk, told "Ringvaate" that the Toeta.me platform proceedings are still in the early stages, and are connected to one specific project.

"The allegation is that Henri Laupmaa, by collecting donations through his Toeta.me platform, failed to transfer them to the organizers of the campaign," said Melk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaade

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

SDE only party against employers' proposed minimum wage rate changes

19:33

First ever Estonian ambassador to South Africa presents credentials

18:35

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

17:46

Narva elects new city mayor

17:32

Finance ministry questions Kärdla flight tender process integrity

17:06

Estonian satellite ESTCube-2 due for launch Saturday

16:58

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

16:45

Defense Minister: Football Association's statement does not go far enough

16:39

Kallas to German media: A second Trump presidency would change much

16:24

Estonian organizations call for New York Consulate to stay open

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

04.10

Flu and coronavirus spreading in Estonia

04.10

Tallinn Airport hopes SAS changes will bring better flight connections

04.10

€693 million joint Estonian, Latvian military vehicles tender signed

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

04.10

New law planned to curb promotion of hazardous fake medicines in Estonia

04.10

UK investigating possibility of moving inmates to Estonian prisons

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: