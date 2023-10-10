Estonia allocates €500,000 to help Ukraine prepare for winter

Estonia is allocating €500,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help the country prepare for winter. An estimated 17.6 million people are in need of aid in Ukraine, approximately 40 percent of the population.

The aid will reach Ukraine via the Estonian Refugee Council and NGO Mondo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' strategic humanitarian partners.

€200,000 will be given to the Estonian Refugee Council for buying solid fuels for the most vulnerable internally displaced civilians in Ukraine, and for Ukrainian refugees in Georgia to help them cope with winter conditions.

NGO Mondo will receive €300,000 for repairing and insulating two centers for internally displaced people in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. Additionally, they will supply heating devices, solid fuels, and generators to eight refugee centers in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, an estimated 1.4 million homes have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine; assistance needs are the greatest in regions close to the frontline," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement.

"The arrival of winter brings new needs – last winter we saw Russia's numerous attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in violation of international humanitarian law."

--

