Estonia allocates €500,000 to help Ukraine prepare for winter

News
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov's visit to Ukraine. January 11-13, 2023.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov's visit to Ukraine. January 11-13, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Estonia is allocating €500,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help the country prepare for winter. An estimated 17.6 million people are in need of aid in Ukraine, approximately 40 percent of the population.

The aid will reach Ukraine via the Estonian Refugee Council and NGO Mondo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' strategic humanitarian partners.

€200,000 will be given to the Estonian Refugee Council for buying solid fuels for the most vulnerable internally displaced civilians in Ukraine, and for Ukrainian refugees in Georgia to help them cope with winter conditions. 

NGO Mondo will receive €300,000 for repairing and insulating two centers for internally displaced people in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. Additionally, they will supply heating devices, solid fuels, and generators to eight refugee centers in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, an estimated 1.4 million homes have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine; assistance needs are the greatest in regions close to the frontline," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement.

 "The arrival of winter brings new needs – last winter we saw Russia's numerous attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in violation of international humanitarian law."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:05

Ministers: Balticconnector pipeline damage was deliberate Updated

20:54

President: Information about infrastructure damage 'very concerning' Updated

18:51

Nearly half of Estonia's lichens endangered

18:26

Estonia allocates €500,000 to help Ukraine prepare for winter

18:02

TTJA increases Eesti Raudtee's user charges

17:30

Expert: Car tax aimed at tax revenue, green package hitched to the back

17:07

Lääne-Harju Municipality threatens home accommodation providers with injunction

16:42

Expert: Hamas threw in all its capabilities at the same time in Israel attack

16:42

Stoltenberg: NATO supporting, ready to share info with Estonia, Finland

16:29

Finnish media: Balticconnector pipeline leak 'does not appear to be an accident'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

16:29

Finnish media: Balticconnector pipeline leak 'does not appear to be an accident'

11:05

Estonian Navy searching for Balticconnector gas leak location

09.10

Paris' bedbug problem could spread to Estonia

09.10

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

12:25

Kaja Kallas to FT: Estonia would forgo EU funds if Ukraine admitted

08.10

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak

16:42

Stoltenberg: NATO supporting, ready to share info with Estonia, Finland

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: