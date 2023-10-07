Kallas: Europe response to Russia 'shadow war' will shape future for all of us

European leaders at the summit in Granada, Spain, with Kaja Kallas (furthest right) representing Estonia, Thursday, October 5, 2023.
European leaders at the summit in Granada, Spain, with Kaja Kallas (furthest right) representing Estonia, Thursday, October 5, 2023. Source: EU2023ES
Russia continues to abuse its permanent position on the UN Security Council, particularly in relation to its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says.

The prime minister said Thursday that: "Russia's ability to abuse its veto powers as a permanent member of the Security Council undermines the UN's ability to act in accordance with its charter. In addition, Russia is using hybrid attacks to create instability."

"Russia wants to undermine the democratic processes in Europe. Our reaction to Russia's shadow war will decide what kind of future we live in," Kallas went on, via a press release.

Prime Minister Kallas was talking in the context of Thursday's European Political Community Summit which took place in Granada, Spain, and focused on security and democracy.

A round table discussion, which focused on multi-lateralism also discussed how to fight the spread of misinformation and guarantee cyber security, in concert with the private sector, Kallas added.

"I brought up the importance of international organizations and international cooperation and the need to reform the UN," Kallas added.

The prime minister was also involved in a bilateral meeting with the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, where the current situation in the Western Balkans and potential scope for EU aid was discussed.

All European countries and the heads of the EU institutions, save for those of Russia and Belarus, were invited to the third European Political Community Summit.

The next European Political Community Summit is set to take part in the U.K. in the first half of next year.

Previous summits took place in Moldova (2023) and the Czech Republic (2022).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Government Office

Kallas: Europe response to Russia 'shadow war' will shape future for all of us

