A recent case highlighted by counter-misinformation site Propastop involves the supposed sale of sausages and other meat products made by Estonian firm Rakvere.

Agents provocateur frequently aim to portray the West as somehow being dependent on the Russian market, even when it comes to sausages, while more broadly, Propastop reports, Russia-sourced information should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt at all times.

The case in question is from this week and followed a social media post in which Rakvere sausages, produced in Estonia, were apparently on sale in a St. Petersburg supermarket.

While foodstuffs are generally not sanctioned at EU level, producers and businessmen make their own decisions based on how great the need is to cooperate with businesses inside the Russian Federation, Propastop notes.

Rakvere representatives were keen to state that they do not export their output to Russia, directly or indirectly and have no clients or partners in Russia.

The representative, who spoke to portal Delfi, speculated that in past instances private individuals had re-sold in Russia goods they had purchased in Estonia.

The spokesperson also questioned the veracity of the photos and the labeling of the products, priced considerably higher than they would be in Estonia, and were joined in this by social media users.

The original social media poster is a known pro-Kremlin agent provocateur, who has had their Estonian residence permit revoked, Propastop writes.

The original Propastop piece is here.

Propastop is wholly run by Defense League (Kaitseliit) volunteers and carries articles in Russian and German, as well as its Estonian and English-language output.

