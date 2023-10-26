US State Department greenlights Latvia HIMARS acquisition

US HIMARS launcher on exercise in Estonia.
US HIMARS launcher on exercise in Estonia. Source: EDF / Mil.ee
Latvia will be obtaining M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in a deal worth over US$200 million, public broadcaster LSM says.

The U.S. State Department said this week it was in favor of selling HIMARS systems to Latvia, a necessary prerequisite for the acquisition to go ahead.

A State Department press release put the tender value at US$220 million.

"The proposed sale will improve Latvia's capability to meet current and future threats, and will enhance its interoperability with U.S. and other allied forces. Latvia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," the release added.

Interoperability with U.S. and other allied forces as well as responses to present threats will be achievable without altering the "basic military balance in the region," the State Department added.

Congress must approve the sale, along with various other formalities involving contractors.

LSM reports Latvia signaled its desire to buy six HIMARS systems a year ago, and has seen demonstration of its capabilities on its own soil already.

The agreement for Estonia to acquire HIMARS was inked late last year, while the systems themselves should be arriving in-country next year.

A multiple launch rocket system with a range of anything from a few kilometers to a planned 500km, HIMARS' effectiveness has been demonstrated when in Ukrainian hands and following Russia's full-scale invasion of that country in February 2022.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

