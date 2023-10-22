Gallery: Visitor day at Estonian Defense Forces' Jõhvi base

1st Infantry Brigade Jõhvi Base Visitor Day, 21.10.2023.
On Saturday, the 1st Infantry Brigade Jõhvi Base hosted a guest day for the families of conscripts who started their military service in October.

The campus had an exhibition of the EDF equipment including items from the Allies.

The guests could see the K9 Kõu ("Thunder") self-propelled howitzer, which was first introduced in Estonia three years ago, and the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, which will be joining the Estonian Defense Forces next year.

An estimated 950 conscripts began their eight-month national defense training in Defense Forces this week.

Nearly 500 young men were sent to the 1st Infantry Brigade's Tapa and Jõhvi bases. Nearly 270 conscripts started their service in the division's 2nd Infantry Brigade, more than 120 in the Headquarters and Signal Battalion and nearly 40 in the Artillery Battalion. Over 10 young people joined Cyber Command.

Conscripts complete the first eight weeks of the basic soldiering course and then unit cooperation training, whereas pre-call conscripts finish a two-month basic course and driver or junior non-commissioned officers training.

--

Editor: Rene Kundla, Kristina Kersa

