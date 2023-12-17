Gallery: Another six K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers arrive in Estonia

Estonia takes delivery of new K9 Thunder howitzers.
Estonia took delivery of six K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers from South Korea this week, set to further improve the EDF's artillery capacity.

"The howitzers will be modified by Estonian defense contractor Go Craft by making them more resistant to local weather and adding storage spaces for troops. Once refitted, the SPGs will be handed over to the Artillery Battalion," the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said.

Karmo Saar, category chief for aerial, naval and battle vehicles at RKIK, said that while Estonia has now taken delivery of 24 K9 Thunders, another dozen of the SPGs, as well as special tools, spare parts and replacement barrels will arrive in the coming years.

Estonia will spend a total of €120 million on 36 K9 Thunders manufactured by South Korea's Hanwha Defense.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

