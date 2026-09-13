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Fashion consultant says school clothes should show a child's personality

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Karolin Kuusik.
Karolin Kuusik. Source: ERR
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Fashion consultant Karolin Kuusik says that although many schools today use uniforms, children's clothing should still reflect some of their own style and personality. Small details can make an outfit look more academic and polished.

"Clothing should express at least a little of the child's own wishes, style and character. For example, I have a daughter who absolutely refuses to wear skirts and always goes to school in trousers, and a son who says you can never have too many stripes," Kuusik said.

Kuusik noted that colors are great, but the child must feel what suits them. "Some want to stand out more, some less. The idea of a polo shirt is that it's made from T‑shirt or sweatshirt fabric, but has a touch of neatness — something for teachers and something for kids. It covers everything. Polo shirts are very trendy this autumn," she emphasized.

For both boys and girls, trousers are the main item, Kuusik said. "Soft, pleated trousers are in fashion. Pleated skirts are also trendy and very school‑like, and you can add personality to them. If a skirt feels too proper, you can pair it with a sweatshirt or wear it with cool white socks."

A practical item is a vest. "A vest can be worn in layers — underneath you can put a white T‑shirt, which adds neatness and a black‑and‑white contrast."

"The preppy style — which in some ways is a grandfather style — is very fashionable right now and looks very youthful today," Kuusik added.

Preppy style is clean, elegant and academic, originating from the dress traditions of elite U.S. schools and universities.

"If you put a button‑down shirt under a sweatshirt, you immediately get an extra layer that adds a touch of neatness," Kuusik said.

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