Packaging rules for small businesses 'a problem we must tackle together', EU official says

New EU packaging rules could saddle micro‑businesses with heavy costs and bureaucracy when selling across borders, prompting the European Commission to signal it may allow flexibility for the smaller firms, a senior official said during a visit to Estonia.

New extended producer‑responsibility requirements may make selling into another member state too costly and bureaucratic for very small companies, said Patrick Child, deputy director‑general of the European Commission's environment directorate.

The main goal of the EU packaging regulation is to reduce excessive packaging and packaging waste, promote reusable packaging and recycling, and harmonize standards across member states so the packaging sector can function more effectively at EU level. The aim is also to reduce the climate and environmental impact of packaging, support the single market and lessen Europe's dependence on imported raw materials. The agreed rules will take effect gradually.

In August, the provisions concerning hazardous substances in food‑contact packaging materials entered into force. Most requirements will apply starting in 2030.

The exact content of several rules — such as the ban on plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables under 1.5 kg — will be clarified through implementing acts now being drafted by the European Commission, taking into account input from member states, businesses and other stakeholders. "We must ensure the regulation does not hinder the functioning of the internal market; on the contrary, our aim is for rules to be more uniform across Europe," Child said.

Child visited Estonia this week to discuss two topics with authorities and stakeholders: EU circular‑economy proposals and implementation of the Nature Restoration Regulation. In the context of the packaging regulation, one question raised was how the new rules will affect small and medium‑sized enterprises operating across borders — specifically how companies will contribute to waste‑management costs in the future.

Some provisions have prompted concerns that they impose excessive administrative burdens and costs on companies. "We are discussing this with the aim of reaching a result that stimulates economic activity in EU countries and creates more jobs," Child said.

System needs more flexibility

Asked what changes companies should prepare for, Child said the new regulation followed extensive preparation and consultations with businesses. He stressed that the agreed requirements will not take effect overnight — the goal is a smooth, controlled transition.

"We already see that companies investing in new technologies and more sustainable packaging solutions, or developing them, are anticipating market developments and creating business opportunities for the future," he said.

Still, Child acknowledged that the system needs more flexibility so that micro‑ and small enterprises exporting to other member states — for example via online platforms — do not face excessive costs or administrative burdens. "This is a problem we must tackle together," he noted.

A year ago, the Commission proposed suspending the obligation to appoint and pay for an extended producer‑responsibility representative in another member state. "I understand that for micro‑enterprises this can be too expensive," Child said. He explained that the system should be based on mutual recognition between member states or exempt small companies from certain requirements. The proposal is currently under discussion among member states.

In Estonia, media attention has focused on the country's intention to introduce some requirements stricter than those in the EU regulation. "Generally, as long as national rules remain within what the legislation allows, higher environmental‑protection standards are acceptable to us," Child said.

Higher environmental standards welcomed

He added that each case must be assessed individually and Estonian laws reviewed. "But in principle, we welcome it when a member state has a higher level of environmental protection," Child said.

Regarding the packaging of unprocessed fresh fruit and vegetables and pre‑packed fresh produce under 1.5 kg, plastic packaging will be restricted starting 1 January 2030. This does not mean, for example, that cucumbers cannot be sold in packaging at all — the ban applies to certain types of single‑use plastic packaging.

Member states may grant exemptions if there is proven need — for example to prevent water loss, wilting, microbiological risks, physical damage or oxidation, or when mixing organic and conventional products cannot be avoided otherwise. The procedure for applying exemptions will be clarified.

"With fresh food and vegetables, we must be extremely careful with anything that could reduce product quality or pose risks to consumers," Child said.

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