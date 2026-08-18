EU packaging rule change prompts confusion, online shops halt foreign orders

Since last Wednesday, a new packaging and packaging‑waste regulation has been in force in the European Union. One of the changes requires businesses to register in the producer register of every member state where they sell goods.

The new regulation is raising many questions among small entrepreneurs, and several producers have shut down foreign ordering options in their online stores until they receive clear answers.

Kaidi Holm, who works daily with legal counseling and training for NGOs, has been operating for three years as a small entrepreneur — owner, manager and sole employee of Seebistuudio. In addition to Estonia, her largest target market has been Finland, and her soaps could previously be ordered anywhere through her online store.

"Now, when we're supposed to start applying this regulation country by country, we've decided to close deliveries to other countries in the online store. We're waiting until we have fully researched what the exact obligation is and what it entails," Holm said.

According to her, reducing packaging waste is already an important priority for small businesses in this field. However, paperwork should be tied to the size of the company, and micro‑enterprises should be exempt from this burden.

"The main obstacle for a small business is that when there are few people who already have many different roles, one additional obligation means taking time away from other tasks. The administrative burden is exactly the same for someone who occasionally makes a bit of soap as it is for a large company," Holm said.

The packaging regulation affects all businesses that sell packaged goods on the EU market. This includes Luunja cucumbers, the chemical industry, and small designers' products. A‑Gallery, which represents Estonia's professional jewelry artists, also shut down its online store until there is clarity about what is allowed and certainty that foreign sales will not result in hefty fines.

"We would actually expect a more official approach, not just 'keep running your business.' How do we get this law in order so that we don't have to fear that we're operating as if illegally," said jewelry artist and A‑Gallery board chair Valdek Laur.

Ivo Jaanisoo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Deputy Secretary General at the Ministry of Climate, Ivo Jaanisoo, does not see a reason to stop sales activity.

"The packaging regulation actually enters into force with a transition period. Right now, Europe is discussing the relevant implementing act — what reporting and data submission should look like. When this implementing act enters into force, presumably later this year, member states will still have a year and a half to bring their registers into compliance," Jaanisoo said.

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