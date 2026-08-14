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Pärnu to scrap public packaging containers under new waste rules

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Recycling dumpsters. Photo is illustrative.
Recycling dumpsters. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Pärnu city is planning to eliminate public packaging containers because the state now requires municipalities to collect packaging waste at its point of origin. Collecting packaging directly from homes will also become cheaper than before.

People are used to taking cardboard, paper or plastic to public containers, but starting next autumn Pärnu intends to remove all public packaging containers. Only glass containers will remain.

"Earlier this year, the state adopted a new Waste Act, which implements requirements stemming from the waste reform. As a result, a rule was introduced for densely populated areas: public packaging containers must be removed and replaced with point‑of‑origin collection, which allows for the cleanest possible packaging," said Karmo Näkk, head of Pärnu's municipal services department.

This means residents can hand over packaging waste directly from home, either in a yellow bag or collected in containers. Näkk believes Pärnu residents are ready for the change because it will make life more convenient. Already today, 25 percent of residents hand over packaging waste from home. In addition, packaging collection will become cheaper.

"I think they're ready because the service will become even more convenient. They can hand over packaging from home and won't have to drive around the city looking for a container or checking whether it's full or empty," Näkk said.

"Our previous studies show that if a public container is more than 100 meters from a person's home, people lose motivation to sort and hand over waste," said Peep Siim, head of the circular economy department at the Ministry of Climate.

According to Siim, only glass will continue to be collected via public containers, while all other waste types must have a home‑collection option. However, this does not mean municipalities are prohibited from placing other public containers.

"In densely populated areas, people must be able to hand over mixed municipal waste, bio‑waste, and paper and cardboard packaging — including newspapers — directly from their doorstep. Metal, plastic and glass packaging may be collected via public containers. We also recommend considering additional public containers near retail chains — not only for glass but for other waste types as well," Siim said.

Siim added that municipalities will transition to point‑of‑origin waste collection gradually, depending on waste‑collection contracts, but must complete the transition no later than 2030.

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