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Pärnu council ousts mayor, elects Isamaa's Siim Suursild

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Siim Suursild (Isamaa) was elected mayor of Pärnu on Monday.
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The new ruling coalition of the Pärnu city council passed a vote of no confidence in Mayor Kristel Voltenberg at its Monday session, even though she announced at the start of the meeting that she would resign. The council elected Siim Suursild (Isamaa) as the new mayor.

Of the 39 council members, 23 supported the non-confidence motion.

Voltenberg told the council that although her time in office was short (253 days), it was filled with everything she was able to give to Pärnu and its residents. She said she wished for more dignified conduct and a dignified departure. She submitted her resignation and simultaneously an application to restore her mandate as a city council member.

Council chairman Andrei Korobeinik (Center Party) said that the last time a mayor faced a no‑confidence vote in Pärnu was more than 20 years ago.

At the same session, the council elected Siim Suursild as the new mayor. Under the coalition agreement, the mayor's position belongs to Isamaa, while the chair of the city council remains with the Center Party. The third partner in the coalition is EKRE.

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